Speech to Text for Edgewood upsets THS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

south and edgewood... the braves are one of the favorites coming in, the mustangs were looking to upset them ... south senior craig porter says get that shot out here, what a block.... edgewood freshman trevor taylor was hot early, his three would help the mustangs build a double-digit first quarter lead... everything was going edgewood's way in the first half....cameron banister beats the half buzzer to give the mustangs a 30-22 lead at recess... cordell hanes comes off the south bench and knocks down a three....braves down 37-31... edgewood would take their biggest lead at 16 on this corner three by chayton howard.... south couldn't stop trevor taylor....look at the freshman, he went off for 31 points ... de'avion washington wouldn't let south go quitely....dee the putback slam.... the future sycamore with another dunk..... washington scored 18 of his 31 in the fourth....he rallied south to as close as three points in the final quarter... but taylor iced it for edgewood....the freshman with two big free throws late to seal the upset... edgewood sents shockwaves through the classic, they beat terre haute south for the very first time... .61- 56 the final.... behind a career-high 31 from freshman trevor taylor.... next up for edgewood was the winner between cloverdale and linton ... jalen moore with the and one...the