Speech to Text for Firefighters in the cold

for first responders. terre haute authorities say the freezing conditions impact gear and personnel. crews deal with hoses freezing or getting stuck to the ground. hydrants can also freeze... so it can take longer for crews to put out fires in the winter than other times of year. while firefighters have gear protecting them from "heat"... suits are not good for staying warm. water may not be able to penetrate the suits but it can freeze making it difficult to move around. [b4]firefighters and cold-sot vo "it could cause, obviously, hypothermia, frostbite in firefighters. they get a false sense of security because the equipment that the have, they depend on so much, and with this freezing weather it could really put a damper on what we're doing." he adds -- crews have to be rotated more often this time of year. the public can help speed-up the process by keeping driveways... sidewalks ... and hydrants clear.