Vermillion County Power and heat safety

a massive outage last night affected more than 2- thousand homes and businesses in vermillion county. duke energy told us issues with transmission lines caused the outage. crews worked into the morning -- on one of the coldest days of the year -- to restore electricity. the frigid temperatures have many thinking about their own heating systems. from unseasonably warmer weather to the now sudden drops in the single digits... that change alone can create havoc on equipment -- according to experts. that's why they're hoping you'll act now -- so your system doesn't leave you in the cold when you need it most. "very busy over these last couple of days." business is booming... president doug andrews says the calls are coming in. "everybody's figuring problems out that they didn't have in the warmer temperatures." and a lot of it -- he says -- falls on preventative maintenance. "if you look at it like a car, you have to change the oil every so often, without that you're going to create engine damage. it's the same way with heating and cooling." that's why periodic check-ups on your system are vital... two things to watch out for -- andrews says -- are dirty air filters and... "make sure all the registers are free and clear, no furniture placed over them because when you impede the air flow that is very hard on the equipment and that can cause a break down." and with visits from professionals -- doing the final check-offs on your equipment. you're only setting yourself up for the better. "if you take care of it throughout its life cycle, it will last you a longtime, if not it's going to fail prematurely, especially in temps like this and this is not the time you want to wake up to a 40 degree home." andrews recommends checking your filters monthly -- or per the manufacturers recommendations. the bitter cold presents different challenges