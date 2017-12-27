Speech to Text for OV beats SV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

owen valley..... mason wiltermoond hits the trifecta to give south vermillion a 18-17 lead in the second quarter.... time winding down in the first half..south vermillion misses the three, but jacob handley gets the offensive board and throws it up and end to beat the buzzer.... wildcats were up 24-20 at the half... andrew mauder nails a three in the third for owen valley...patriot s don't get bck on defense and south vermillion big man braden kalber makes them pay with the two-handed slam..... fourth quarter.... wildcats brandon johnson drives and ties things at 45 with less than five to go .... after that it was all owen valley..... patriots score off the in bounds play...isaac wood catches up to the baseball pass and lays in two of his 20... owen valley 56 south vermillion 47 owen valley ends the game on a 11-2 run to win 56-47...ov moves on to the semifinal for the first time since 2007, thanks in large part to a very loud message the patriots got at halftime from their head coach roger fleetwood... roger fleetwood owen valley head coach "i was just so upset the way we played at the half.. it was like 20-20.. we made terrible turnovers.. i'm just too old- school for that.. i told my assistants.. we were either gonna lose by 20 or win.. " northview vs. sullivan wic foes sullivan and northview met in the consolation..... northview freshman caleb