North defeats Casey

easy casey-westfield taking on terre haute north ... cayman hayes the sweet crossover.....th e guard goes in for an easy layup to give north a six- nothing lead... casey freshman noah livingston plays beat the buzzer and wins with the three at the end of the first quarter... second quarter...logan hawker does a great job of staying with the play...he converts on the second opportunity and draws the foul... casey trailed by just two at the half at 31-29..... north's richard suggs reminds me of charles barkley...undersized, but dominate down low .....suggs had 15... luke richards led casey with 16....his hook draws the warriors to within one in the third... north would take over after that...jo-von morris the dime to suggs...for the hoop and harm....patriots flexing their muscles ... cayman hayes was a difference maker today, he couldn't be stopped...nice take ..... casey-westfield 51 th north 65 terre haute north wins 65-51, the three- time defending champs move on to the semifinals thanks to a career-high 20 points from cayman hayes..... cayman hayes "i was just wanting the win.." todd woelfle thn head coach "he did a great job shutting down a tough line." owen valley vs. south vermillion.... the first quarterfinal had south vermillion and