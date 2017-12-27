Speech to Text for Gregg Park repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

been hard at work to improve its parks. they are doing their best to improve them while preserving their history. now they are ready to keep moving forward heading into next year. news 10s garrett brown has more. rondrell, the parks department is ready to keep making changes. during news 10 first at five i told you about the departments future move into city hall. it's one of the many projects they have planned to build off of the momentum of 20-17. last year the parks department did its best moving parks in the right direction. that includes installing a new fitness park and fixing up walking trails. "we're just real pleased with how 2017 went, with our eyes on 2018." it's another big year planned for the parks department. some of these projects including new additions at four lakes park. parks leaders are also still looking into a new skate park. one of the biggest projects though is renovating gregg park's shelter house and band shell. "probably the most used piece of ground in vincennes. any type of large event that's happening in vincennes in the past hundred years has kind of been there." "2018 will mark the 80th anniversary for the gregg park shelter house and band shell. that's why renovating these two land marks is so important." there is no major damage done to them. the city just wants to update the buildings like the restroom facilites. little projects that add up to have it continue being a community staple. "they are still in good shape. its just that we need to do some updating but yeah its amazing to think that they are eighty years old and are still in place and used and enjoyed by the public." it wont be until late 20---18 before work will begin. they are waiting to hear if they will receive some financial help from grants. either way the city hopes the community will continue showing support to preserve these historic locations. "i think it just shows the continued commitment of generations of people of vincennes that look at the history and knows that it has to be carried on." another project they are still working on is a new skate park at lester square. they are still continuing to raise funds for that project. back to you.