Speech to Text for Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for a "foster parent bill of rights," in indiana. tonight jon swaner continues his look into what those rights could mean. he caught up with a very special foster parent to explain why she's excited. rondrell, we brought you part of this story yesterday. state senator jon ford will carry a bill at the statehouse that would establish this foster parent bill of rights. if passed, indiana would become the 20th state in the country to do so. passing a foster parent bill of rights in 2018 would come not a moment too soon for kristi cundiff. she's the founder of indiana foster and adoptive parents. "i think it also reaches out and creates a mutual relationship between indiana dcs and the foster parents of indiana." you may wonder why that doesn't exist right now. kristi says foster parents do support the department of child services.. and... they will support the governor's next appointment to head the agency. senator ford told me a foster parent bill of rights will bring them added dignity and trust from the state. this includes allowing them to make medical decisions for foster kids, as well as learning court dates ... "i think a foster parent's voice in a court hearing is just as important as a casa voice, a family case manager's voice. after all, foster parents spend the most time with the foster child." ford said if this bill passes the short session, it could become law by july first. and cundiff says the new d-c-s director will have a big impact on how this bill of rights will ultimately shake out. back to you.