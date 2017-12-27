Speech to Text for Car tips in the cold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

too... photojournalist tony kassissieh talked to a local repair shop to find out what you can do before hitting the road. " first and foremost you're probably going to have people having battery trouble today, or the next few days. it's just something that's inevitable, so most of our home viewers aren't going to have a battery tester but that's something that most service dealerships, service providers will do free of charge. the beauty of the batter testers is that the technology has gotten so good that it can actually kind of predict the failure that's coming. we can know that the battery is at the end of its life, or it tests very well and health. but if it comes up replace battery or weak, then we need to talk about that. that's especially important if your battery is four years old or older, because it's very critical. the other thing we're going to talk about is the antifreeze. obviously we need the antifreeze to protect the engine from freezing. freezing liquid expands and it can ruin engine blocks crack cylinder heads and cost a huge amount of money, 5 balls floating is negative 35 degrees. that's perfect. for the midwest, we like to see it at negative 30, or slightly better, 30 to 35. i mean realistically, every year, year and a half, a new set of wiper blades is a very good investment. they're not a lot of money, it's a do it yourself project. there's always instructions inside how to put them on, and i would tell you that you just... wipers are kind of like the aging process. it happens so slow as they deteriorate, you just don't remember how good they were until you get a new set on. before we turn on those new wipers, clear the wipers. make sure they're free from the windshield we don't want to turn them on with ice. stuck down. we can do damage to the arms, we can do damage to the blades. but we need to go out and scrape any ice of the windshield. before we turn on the blades because quite frankly, it's just a rubber edge blade and a lot of ice and rust on the windshield is going to damage the edge of that blade those are just some basics for safe winter driving i hope this helps you get ready for this cold weather. " ///////////