Strive 365 Cornhole

Posted: Wed Dec 27 14:36:32 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 27 14:36:33 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

365 will be starting a cornhole league in the beginning of january. and---to officially kickoff the league... they are having a cornhole tournament this friday---december 29-th starting at 8 at night. the director of strive 365----bryan archer---- says you need a team of 2 people... it's 50-dollars to participate. "the concept of the league is to have, um, two matches per night. and to keep playing throughout the season. and at the very end we'll have a tournament." if you want to know more details about the tournament or how to register... we will have a link on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. as storm team 10 has been saying...

