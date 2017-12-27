Speech to Text for Salvation Army still needs your help

but the salvation army is still accepting donations. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. the organization -- serving the wabash valley -- could face significant cuts if the 250-thousand dollar fundraising goal is not reached. news 10's heather good spoke with a local mother impacted by a salvation army program... and has more on why donations are so important. at minimum... the terre haute salvation army needs 213-thousand dollars to avoid cuts. the organization is several thousand dollars short... and the captain had hopes of raising much more to grow a program lifting families out of generational poverty. red kettle bell ringing is over this holiday season... but a terre haute mother is hoping people still find it in their hearts to give. "they're not out for themselves. they just want to help make you better. they're genuine." samantha riley says the salvation army changed her life ... with the "pathway of hope" program. riley says a case worker helped her secure a job after she moved her family to terre haute. "help me fill out a resume or application, anything you need to complete each task, if you can't figure it out, they'll help you figure it out." captain jason schaal says... through "pathway of hope"... adults learn how to pick themselves up when times get rough. and it shows children... they don't have to rely on government assistance. "for those kids, it shows them that there's something beyond what they are currently experiencing. it shows them they don't have to live in public housing or low income housing. they can have something better." despite hiccups with her health... and issues with housing... with the help of her case worker... riley says her family is now living comfortably. "she helped change our whole life circumstance. we were in a bad place." sadly... the pathway of hope program -- and many others -- could be cut if more end of year donations don't come in... "they changed my life in like thirty days. if they didn't reach that goal, i couldn't imagine someone going through something like i did and they didn't have the support that i had." captain schaal says one person is working just 35-hours a week on several programs including the pathway of hope... and he'd like to see those hours increase... not the other way around. the salvation army could be closed on fridays. there is still time to donate in person... by mail... phone...