Speech to Text for Police investigating robbery at First Financial Bank

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

say -- robbed a bank in sullivan county. it happened tuesday afternoon -- just after 4 o'clock. news 10's kiley thomas live -- with new developments this morning. /////////// this is the bank where police say -- the robbery happened. it's first financial bank in farmersburg. employees tell police -- a man walked right through that door -- and approached a bank teller. the suspect showed the teller a "note" -- demanding money. officials say -- he didn't show any weapons. but they are telling us -- the man ran off with money. "indiana state police" believe he may have gotten away in a car. but at this hour -- there's no description of that car. police say -- the suspect is a white male -- in his 20's or early 30's. he's five-six -- 150 pounds -- wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt -- blue jeans and red athletic style shoes. if you recognize the man in the pictures -- contact police. you can call investigators at the i-s-p putnamville post. you can also contact the sullivan county sheriff. both numbers are on your screen. we'll continue to stay on top of this story -- and update you as we learn more today. live in sullivan county -- kt news 10.