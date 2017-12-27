Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bitter cold temperatures. day time highs only getting to 13 but the wind chill will stay below zero almost all day. tonight the clouds start to roll back in, and still staying cold. overnight lows dropping down to 5 with wind chills still below zero. then thursday, we get a slight "warm up" with a day time high climbing to 21. from there we bring the chance for flurries back in on friday to stay through the weekend.