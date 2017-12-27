Speech to Text for Moore leads Cloverdale over RP

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

parke.. avery briddick the dipsy-do and a little english on the laup to get it to fall for rp ..... this game was the jalen moore show.... end of the first half ....the senior with the ridiculous step back three at the buzzer....moore had 22 at the break.... fourth quarter..... look at the shake and bake by the cloverdale guard....that's just not fair....how do you guard that.....moore would go off for 36 points....just four off the classic single game record.... check out this drive by moore....how does he pull off that circus layup.....kid is silky smooth.. cloverale wins 63-43 ......moore tied the classic single game record for best free throw percentage going 14 for 14.....his 14 free throws made also tie the classic record for most in a single game....