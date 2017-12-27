Speech to Text for Linton beats Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fougerousse with a beautiful dime for linton to silas robbins....robbins hangs and scores... miners up three... later fougerousse turn to score....can't leave him open....he's too good of shooter... he says 1-2-3..... marshall has a nice young post player in jesse burdick...lions get it to him inside ...he backs his way in for two...lions down four in the second quarter... lincoln hale led linton with 12 points ...nice vision by the freshman.....he finds a cutting sammy robbins for a bucket ... linton wins 53- 39 over marshall..... the final game on day one had the high scoring jalen moore