Edgewood beats West Vigo

Mustangs win 53-39

Posted: Tue Dec 26 20:42:04 PST 2017
Updated: Tue Dec 26 20:42:05 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

quarter....west vigo down 11..... trying to cut their deficit to single digits...dane andrews scores and draws the foul.... vikings not done..... sophomore kaleb hannahs, nice spin move and floater..... nothing came easy on the offensive end for west vigo... nice passing by edgewood. the extra pass helps parker harrington get a wide open three....he tickles the twine from downtown.... edgewood wins 54-25 .....mustangs get terre haute south wednesday..... [539]11 pm linton marshall game seven on the day had linton against marshall.... kip

