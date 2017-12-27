Speech to Text for South beats Shakamak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

classic has something to prove more than terre haute south... the braves have been the favorites the last two years to win it all, only to come up empty..... south is a determined bunch, they want to bring home that championship... braves opened against shakamak.... south's defensive pressure was to much for shakamak....lakers turn it over.... de'avion washington the steal....he finds kc bender who converts on the other end... second quarter... cordell hanes to the tin for south for the hoop and harm..... braves up 15..... rylee landry had 12 for shakamak, he splashes home the three....lakers trailed 40-16 at recess... third quarter.... south's craig porter with ease to the rim, nice left handed finish....this kid is so fun to watch....he had 15 for south... de'avion washington added 14 for the braves...the future indiana state sycamore with a little chin-up on the rim with the two-handed slam... braves roll 74-37 over shakamak..... next up for terre haute south, was the winner