Speech to Text for South V beats Robinson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at the classic ..... wildcats six- ten big man braden kalber size was a big factor in this game...one of his seven blocks... brandon johnson uses the screen to get open, he fires from 15- feet....johnson had 10 for sv.... robinson couldn't buy a shot to start this game, they started two for 15.... kade lassen finally gets something to drop for the maroons with the 10-footer... kalber another block for sv....that starts the break and bryce mcleish is coming right at you....he's money on the pull-up ....the junior had a nice game with 19 points... south vermillion wins big, 51-25....the wilcats snap a 5-game classic losing streak .... the first game at this years classic had owen