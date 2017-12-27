Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield beats Northview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

classic - 00318062 /mosabstract abstract [lower third 2 line locator and reporter key] - [] - live bug off casey-westfield vs. northview first financial classic - 00318062 /abstract ob jdur 0 /objdur objtb 0 /objtb objslug - 00318062 live bug off casey-westfield vs. northview first financial classic /objslug itemslug ca sey westfield vs. northview-vo-7 /itemsl ug objpaths objproxy path techdescription="jpeg thumbnail" http://10.1 1.11.212:8080/mos /obje cts/news/003180 62/v1/b ig.jpg /objproxypath /objpaths mosobj obj id news00318062?versi on=1 /objid objslug - 00318062 live bug off casey-westfield vs. northview first financial classic /objslug mositemedit orprogid chymox.assetb rowser.1 /mositemedito rprogid mosexternalme tadata mosscope playl ist /mosscope mossche ma http://ncsa4.com/mo s/supportedschemas/nc saxml2.08 /mosschema mospayload savsom/ s aveom/ createdby rsem mler /createdby subty pe lyric/data /subtype subtypeid i:camion ewsmessages00 000010. lyr /subtypeid /mospa yload /mosexternalmet adata /mosobj itemid 7 /itemid /mos casey-westfield brought an 8-1 record to the classic, they opened against northview.... warriors would get off to a hot start thanks to the outside shooting of logan hawker....the casey senior with one of his six three's on the day ... brigham booe gets down low and scores for northview.... knights down 25 in the second quarter... casey would score 57 first half points to set a new classic record for points in a half.....kyle carver the hoop and the harm ... casey lead by 31 at the break... second half....casey goes to their star luke richards....if you don't know who he is, learn his name.... he went for 22.... casey-westfield wins big 89- 49.......the 40-point win is the warriors largest margin of victory for them in the classic ..... casey gets terre haute north tomorrow.... head coach tom brannan believes his warriors are ready for the big stage at the classic ... south vermillion and