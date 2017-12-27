Speech to Text for North beats Sullivan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

financial wabash valley classic tipped off today at terre haute north high school. the first round matchup many were looking forward to was 3a number 14 sullivan taking on terre haute north. the patriots have won the tourney a record three stragiht times .....they have a record 12-game winning streak in the event and they proved today ending that streak will not be easy. the patriots were all business in their road blue uni's against the arrows.... nice interior passing helps sullivan get a sam steimel layup to tie things early on.... north senior richard suggs with a beautiful post move...he was six for six in the first half....suggs went for 19... ty drake shows you why he needs just a little bit of daylight ....the sullivan star from downtown..... jo-von morris with a beautiful tear drop to help give terre haute north a 29-24 halftime lead... it was all north in the second half, they outscored sullivan by 15 after the break.... denny zigler had a monster game....he banks in two.... the patriot had a double double with 12 points and 14 rebounds ... terre haute north wins 54- 34.... patriots extend their classic record winning streak ... terre haute north wins 54- 34.... patriots extend their classic record winning streak to 13 straight .....this group of patriots say they have something to prove this week...