Speech to Text for First Financial Bank robbed in Farmersburg

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news 10's jon swaner confirmed through sullivan county sheriff clark cottom that the first financial bank in farmersburg was robbed about 3:30 this afternoon. right now you are looking at pictures sent to the newsroom of who deputies believe is the suspect. sherriff cottom describes the suspect as a white male in his 20's or 30's... about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall ... last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with red tennis shoes. if you have any information on who this suspect may be, please call the sullivan county sheriff's office. we will continue to follow this developing story. here's