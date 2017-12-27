wx_icon Terre Haute

First Financial Bank robbed in Farmersburg

He is described as a white male, between 5'6 and 5'8, in his late 20's to early 30's. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes. If anyone has any information on the suspect in question, you are asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-3408.

Posted: Tue Dec 26 17:28:13 PST 2017
Updated: Tue Dec 26 17:28:13 PST 2017
Posted By: Scott Arnold

