Speech to Text for Make A Difference: Dressing up for the Holidays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

winner does. sheri archer uses her special talents to spread holiday cheer throughout the small town of brazil, indiana. news 10's patrece dayton has her story. [c2]mad december sheri archer-pkg off top ... if you drive through brazil, indiana this time of year...you'll see businesses dressed up for the holidays. rudolph...santa ...even the abominable snowman. fun christmas themes that donn the windows of riddell bank...city hall... coffee grounds. and it's all thanks to the talents of this woman. we caught up with sheri archer painting a religious christmas theme at sutherlin and sons. using her talents to bring holiday cheer to the commuity she calls home. ... ...i like to see smiles on peoples' faces.... sheri's been painting windows free hand throughout brazil for the last 5 years.. 24 businesses just "this" year. and each christmas..a fun story comes out of her work. .... .... i did frozen one year down at ridell right before the christmas parade and all the little kids got to see elsa and anna and they were so happy and got to get their pictures taken with them... ... ....it brightens their eyes.. it's the meaning of christmas she paints ya know a lot of times we get wrapped up in presents and what we're gonna get for christmas and we forget the meaning of christmas and sheri brings that back to our community... sheri does her painting "after" working a full time job. she starts the second week of november...no matter the weather. sometimes battling freezing temperatures... and freezing paint. but she says she wouldn't change a thing. ... ...it's about spreading christmas cheer and just making people happy... putting smiles on peoples' faces...one stroke at a time. in brazil indiana with photojournalists john timm and tony kassassiah...i'm patrece dayton. if you know someone or an organization making a difference in your area.. nominate