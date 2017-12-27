Speech to Text for Delphi families push through the first Christmas without the

indiana families this year. it's the first time "abby williams" and "libby german" weren't home for the holidays. it's been "10"-months since the "14"-year-old girls were murdered while walking on a trail in february. police are still trying to track down their killer. so far.. they know what he looks and sounds like.. but they have not been able to find him. for the family.. it's a chapter they want to see closed. "how can somebody continue to walk around out there for ten months... and we do not have him yet. am i frustrated with police and their work activity? absolutely not. they are working as diligently as i have ever seen somebody work on something." anyone with information can report it anonymously. the tip-line... phone number is 4-5-9 57-86.