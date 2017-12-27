Speech to Text for Foster Patent Bill of Rights

State Senator Jon Ford wants to establish a "foster parent bill of rights" in the state. Senator Ford spoke with News 10's Jon Swaner about a bill he hopes will pass during the upcoming short session. Ford says if you look at other states, you'll find some have a "foster parent bill of rights." In fact, Ford calls this a growing trend in the U.S. State Senator Jon Ford says this bill stems from a conversation lawmakers had with several foster parents from around the state. The message was clear. The foster parents told lawmakers they felt they had no voice. Senator Ford hopes this bill brings the state and foster parents together on the same page. "Looking at what other states do, this is a trend we're seeing across the country, that we're laying out the rights. That's everything from treating the parents with dignity, and trust, and that they do have a role in the care of the children." Ford says the bill will require both the state and foster parents to meet and develop this list together. Ford hopes the bill passes the short session and will become law on July first.