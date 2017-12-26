Speech to Text for Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute

people near west terre haute this morning. check out this video -- fire fighters were on the scene of a structure fire. this is located at "22" north lockhart place. our photographer says, the structure is completely destroyed. and -- it actually caught "two" vehicles on fire as well. our photographer noticed... there was actually no fire hydrant near-by. so, crews had to bring in water -- stop the fire. several departments responded. as of right now, we're told this fire is still under investigation.