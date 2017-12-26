Speech to Text for Donations needed to avoid cuts to Salvation Army programs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

evening and thanks for joining us on this christmas day ... i'm alia blackburn.. the terre haute branch of the salvation army has a 250-thousand dollar fundraising goal... but needs at least 213- thousand to keep current programs and operating hours. news 10's heather good has more on the numbers and why it's so important to give. red kettle bell ringing is over this holiday season... but there is still time to give. captain jason schaal says the goal is to raise 250-thousand dollars ... but the branch is still several thousand dollars away from the minimum amount needed to avoid cuts. he is still hopeful enough money will come in to grow a program helping to end generational poverty. it's called "pathway of hope" and it helps adults learn to pick themselves up in tough times... and sends a positive message to kids. "for those kids, it shows them that there's something beyond what they are currently experiencing. it shows them they don't have to live in public housing or low income housing. they can have something better." captain schaal says one person is working just 35-hours a week on several programs including the pathway of hope... and he'd like to see those hours increase... not the other way around. the salvation army could be closed on fridays. there is still time to donate in person... by mail... phone... and online. we've got all the information you need on our website... wthitv.com. we'll hear more about the impact of the salvation army