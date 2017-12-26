wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear

Monday Evening Forecast

Storm Team

Posted: Mon Dec 25 17:24:59 PST 2017
Updated: Mon Dec 25 17:24:59 PST 2017
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

moving through the area tonight. lows will drop into the lower teens. temperatures will hold steady in the teens all day long. expect cold conditions throughout the day. highs will drop significantly into the single digits by the end of the day. winds from the nnw will drop out wind chill values below zero. expect lower temperatures to continue all week. here's a look at today's weather

