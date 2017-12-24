Speech to Text for Some restaurants keep doors open on Christmas day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

are choosing to stay open for you. news 10's garrett brown has more on these places that are serving up a good meal and holiday cheer. what is your favorite christmas tradition? near the top among opening presents is probably a christmas meal of some sort. that's why some places around the valley are staying open for the holiday. doing their best to make sure everyone has a merry christmas. the coffee cup is a popular breakfast spot in north terre haute. "oh we come here every sunday. this is a place where everybody knows everybody." its this reputation that has them being one of the only restaurants open on christmas day. they want to ensure no one goes without a welcoming place to have a warm meal. "yeah it will be neat to know this place will be open. the coffee cup will be open. great food. everyone in here is friendly." some restaurants in the valley will be open but with limited hours. some are closing their doors around 3 o'clock. while others like the copper bar will open more towards the evening crowd. they too want to be a place for people to gather. "we have several employees here that have families and kids so i always volunteer to work this day. it really just give these people who may not have something to do on this day a place to go to a place to be with friends." some of these locations will also be ran by those who gave back as well. many volunteeering their time so others will have the day off. like back at the coffee cup. many of these waitresses know that one of the greatest gifts they can give is serving holiday cheer. "this is a loving caring hoping place and that's what we want to continue doing. it makes me feel good that i'm ready for christmas." if you would like to see a list of some of the restaurants and coffee shops open on christmas day. go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you.