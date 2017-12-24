Speech to Text for Freebirds Solution Center hosts Christmas Eve dinner

sure you have a warm meal tonight... from now until 8 o'clock tonight -- you can stop by the freebirds solution center in terre haute. that's where their hosting a christmas eve dinner. you can eat it there or take it to go. the organization raises money throughout the year just for this event. it's a special cause for one worker who says this facility saved her life. "i started out here and if it wasn't for the people in the community donating to keep freebirds open they would not have been here to save me from drugs." you can stop by the center at first and voorhees in terre haute. the meals are free and will be served until 8 o'clock tonight. even on christmas day... some local