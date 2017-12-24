Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today we've got the chance for another round of snow this afternoon. expect to see half an inch to an inch to the southern portion of the valley, and more the farther north you go. day time highs topping out at 32. then tonight the snow tapers off and it gets cold. overnight lows down to 18 tonight. for christmas day, mostly cloudy and colder, with highs only getting up to 24. heading into the work week, tuesday will be the coldest day at 17. coming up -- the last thing you want is sickness during the holidays. so the big question -- is the flu shot -- affective? we'll have the answer -- straight ahead. plus -- pets are an important part of the family too. so what symptoms of the flu could they get? we share what to look out for after the break. news 10 this morning weekend edition will be right back! today we've got the chance for another round of snow this afternoon. expect to see half an inch to an inch to the southern portion of the valley, and more the farther north you go. day time highs topping out at 32. then tonight the snow tapers off and it gets cold. overnight want is sickness during the