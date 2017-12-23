Speech to Text for Sycamore rally comes up short

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

home tonight.. wrapping up non-conference play against elon.. this game was all elon early.. dmitri thompson drains the corner three.. phoenix led by as many as 17 points in the 1st half.. but the sycamores come storming back.. jordan barnes to brenton scott in the corner.. scott led the team with 20 points.. later.. terre haute's matt deady gets the steal and takes it to the rim for the hoop and harm .. it's a four point game now in the 2nd half.. the sycamores have relied on the three ball all seasno long.. and jordan barnes comes through with the triple.. indiana state down just one now.. they get the stop on the other end and go inside this time to brandon murphy .. he floats it in for the sycamore lead.. a big time rally for indiana state.. and the sycamores weren't done .. brenton scott again from downtown.. a 20-point swing as i-s-u leads by three.. but that lead went as quickly as it came.. tyler seibring knocks down the three to take it back.. and the sycamores wouldn't lead again.. elon holds off the comeback.. the phoenix beat indiana state 73-68.. it's another tough loss for i-s-u.. and coach greg lansing says his team is just missing something down the stretch. we played awfully hard to get back in the game. that's hard to come back against a team like that, down 17 and to take the lead. but then our lack of communication in the last five or six minutes was crucial. it hurt us. it really hurt us bad. i think it comes down to pride and having big guts towards the end of the game. locking in because that the most crucial part of the game when it's a tight ball game like that. we've just got to focus on the details and what the coaches are telling us. and i think we'll do a better job of that in the valley season. the loss drops indiana state