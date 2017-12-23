wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Rivet wins at home over WRV

Patriots roll 78-33.

Posted: Fri Dec 22 20:49:52 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 22 20:49:52 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rivet wins at home over WRV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rivet's tia tolbert lobs it over to grace waggoner.. and she's got the easy look at two.. patriots out in front.. waggoner can score from anywhere.. w-r-v leaves her unguarded and she makes the pay with the triple.. rivet rolling .. later.. megan niehaus gets the steal for the patriots.. and she's untouched to the rim.. this one was all patriots.. vincennes rivet defeats w-r-v 78-33. before they head home for the holiday.. the indiana

