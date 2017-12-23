Speech to Text for Rivet wins at home over WRV

rivet's tia tolbert lobs it over to grace waggoner.. and she's got the easy look at two.. patriots out in front.. waggoner can score from anywhere.. w-r-v leaves her unguarded and she makes the pay with the triple.. rivet rolling .. later.. megan niehaus gets the steal for the patriots.. and she's untouched to the rim.. this one was all patriots.. vincennes rivet defeats w-r-v 78-33. before they head home for the holiday.. the indiana