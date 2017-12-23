Speech to Text for North Knox beats Sullivan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

game between north knox and sullivan.. 1st possession .. rylee hammelman thinks pass first.. but sees the open look and knocks down the triple.. warriors up three.. sullivan's reagan holeman keeps her eyes up in transition.. she pushes ahead to carly brown who drills the baseline jumper.. then holeman to brown.. who gives it right back.. reagan holeman from deep.. that's a four-point arrow lead.. but that triggers makinzi meurer.. she pulls down the rebound and goes on a solo mission .. meurer takes it coast to coast for the bucket.. a great game to start the tournament.. and it goes to north knox.. the warriors beat sullivan 48-43.. so here's a look at day two of the lincoln tournament..