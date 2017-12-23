wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Northview loses at buzzer in tourney opener

Corydon Central wins 50-47.

Posted: Fri Dec 22 20:47:46 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 22 20:47:46 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Northview loses at buzzer in tourney opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

corydon central.. in the 1st quarter.. it's jenny lundy on the receiving end of the long pass.. she goes straight up for the lay-in.. knights strike first.. later.. the lundys trading it off .. olivia kicks back out to jenny who knocks down the three ball... then.. makayla sparks absorbs the contact and gets it to olivia lundy for the score.. this game comes down to the final moments.. tied at 47.. tha panthers hit a game winning three at the buzzer.. northview falls in the opening round.. 50-47. the tournament opened this afternoon

