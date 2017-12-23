Speech to Text for Lincoln cruises to first round win

annual girls tournament.. alices facing north central.. 2nd quarter.. steps up and knocks down the short range jumper.. the alices in control from the jump .. lincoln up 19. later.. alanna green drives straight into the hoop.. the sophomore added nine points for the alices .. on the other end.. north central's jocelyn cox dribbles and hits the j for the score.. she had nine of her own for the t-birds... but the best on the floor in this one was maycee lange.. she strikes from downtown .. lange scores 15 points.. a team high.. as vincennes lincoln takes down north central.. alices win 68-29. in the late game.. northview takes