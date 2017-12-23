Speech to Text for West Terre Haute Community dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sure everyone could enjoy a christmas dinner. "highland church" and the "wes terre haute community center" hosted a community night. people could take part in a special christmas dinner and.. watch a movie. organizers say they're glad to serve the community in this way.. school is not in session right now.. some people.. it's the end of the month.. food stamps are running low.. thi s is a great fill-in.. a great hearty meal to get them through the weekend. that's what our desire is. the groups want to continue serving dinners like this. they plan to have them every other week. a clinton woman was saving up