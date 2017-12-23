Speech to Text for Grandmother gets scammed out of $8,000

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a call... it's your nephew ... he's been in a serious accident and needs money. only.. the person on the other line is "not" a relative. and your grandmother loses thousands of dollars. news 10's heather good spoke with a local man who says the story is his family's reality... and he has advice so "you" aren't the next victim. a wabash valley man tells me his grandmother lost 8-thousand dollars in a walmart giftcard scam... and it would have been 12- grand if he and his family had not intervened. "at the end of the conversation he said 'hahaha i gotcha' and then he hung up." three phone calls and 8- thousand dollars later... an 83-year-old grandmother is yet another victim of a walmart giftcard scam. adam setzer says he found his grandmother on the phone... scratching the backs off several giftcards. "i told her to stop whatever she was doing and that time she said she had to save her grandson." that's when setzer says he got on the phone. "not a pleasant conversation. every question i asked him he answered with a question. basically the same question i asked him he asked me so he wasn't going to tell me anything." setzer says the scammer called grandma the day before claiming to be her grandson -- in trouble ... and crying. "said that he had hurt someone in a wreck and they needed money for the medical bills. well, that was the first call so that was the first four thousand dollars that she sent him. then after that they said that he had died, the kid had died. they called back the next morning so she had to get another four thousand dollars." grandma gave the caller the codes on the back of the giftcards. and within hours the money was gone. luckily -- setzer interrupted before the scammers got another four grand. "she started saying i can't believe they did this, i can't believe i fell for this." walmart has a web page dedicated to scams... and how to avoid them. setzer says the store staff asked his grandma the right questions... but she lied... buying into the story ... thinking she was saving her grandson. setzer's first piece of advice -- do not answer calls from a restricted number. and keep in mind -- numbers can be spoofed. second -- for family -- check in on elderly relatives and be a part of their lives. local authorities are investigating this case. setzer says they know one of the cards was used at a store in california... so there is some hope police will catch the people responsible ... but it's still unlikely the 8- thousand dollars will be recovered.