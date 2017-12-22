wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

theate in terre haute will host a video game competition! organizers began setting up today for the fun.. "bracketed" competitions will take place throughout the day tomorrow. competition games include "nintendo super smash brothers" and several others.. [b14]downtown video game competition-sot fs "...there will be probably at any given time 40 to 50 players actually playing but the featured match will be on the big screen for everybody to watch that will have commentators calling play by play in the match and that will be streamed on twitch. we'll probably have around 10 to 20 thousand viewers online for this tomorrow.." the event will be from "9" am t 9 "pm" tomorrow.. if you'd like to compete.. they ask that you pre-register online.. spectators can join the fun for free! but they encourage you to make a donation to the salvation army if you can. the indiana state sycamores look to turn

