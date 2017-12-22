wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

VR At VCPL

VR At VCPL

Posted: Fri Dec 22 15:50:52 PST 2017
Updated: Fri Dec 22 15:50:53 PST 2017
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for VR At VCPL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

reality... in "3-d"! that's what many did this morning at the vigo county public library. "haute create" invited the community to come to the library and check out virtual reality for themselves .. visitors 12 years old and up could play games or even visit a faraway destination! it's a traveling program offered by the state library. but soon to be a terre haute treasure as well! "...later this year we probably will be getting some gear of our own. our friends of the library has generously agreed to fund us to get our own equiptment so we're very excited about that as well" the library should have this 3-d program through the end of january. calling "all" video game lovers... "tomorrow" the "indiana

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It