Clinton Police give back

family in need! news 10's kylee stewart tells us about how one family is being helped out in a big way.. kylee? a clinton woman was saving her money to buy presents for her granddaughters.. a few weeks ago someone stole her credit card.. taking almost "2" thousand dollars. luckily officer "brandon mahady" was on the case.. and wanted to give back to her.. officer mahady of the clinton city police department teamed up with the "vermillion county sheriff's office" and the prosecutors office .. "we've known these kids for the past few years. you know we've known they're good kids." even members of the community contributed.. all to help a family during the holidays.. "to see their reaction whenever they open up gifts that without something like this going on otherwise they wouldn't have gotten it." they all pitched in to give the family a christmas they deserve.. and collected over "12" hundred dollars in donations.. mahady says its something that he feels is important.. "to do this for them with the community's support you know its great we love it." and it's even more important because they're helping a child through a hard time.. "was diagnosed with cancer in september. she's going through chemotherapy" their grandma says it's made their holiday feel good again.. she doesn't have to worry about how the kids will get presents .. "just for them to take care of the kids like this is just overwhelming.." and they say -- giving is good.. for everyone involved.. "it's amazing.. there's no other feeling in the world like it. it's amazing." officers say they hope this story inspires others to give back this holiday season.. back to you... another local group is stepping up to