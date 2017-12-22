Speech to Text for Community mourns loss

dedicated to service tonight. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10.. police say a man was driving drunk at the time of a deadly crash... a former parke county sheriff and his wife died in that crash. it's a story we've been following since early this morning. the crash happened late last night in parke county .. south of rockville. police say a truck hit an s- u-v on u-s highway 41. we're told former sheriff, michael eslinger and his wife, darla, were in the s- u-v. their teenage granddaughter was driving the s-u-v. she was hurt in the collision. police say the driver of the truck was "bryan robertson" of rockville. he's facing charges for driving while intoxicated. robertson and a passenger were also hurt. as we've mentioned... the eslingers were "both" dedicated to service. news 10s garrett brown has more on their impact on the community. the news of the eslingers deaths has traveled across the state of indiana. it hits especially hard for local law enforcement .. sheriff justin cole and many others from the parke county sherrifs office are shocked.. michael eslinger was a colleague... and a close friend. "i know i'm still taking it in. most of the staff the current staff had served under mike. basically everybody knew him and they knew darla also." "i had to catch my breath. i hear a lot of bad news in my job but i was momentarily stunned when i heard the news though." michael eslinger served many years with the parke county sheriffs office. before that.. he was an indiana state trooper. he was also the executive director of the indiana sheriff's association. "he was a friend of most everyone. he was a good law enforcement officer and good for the community and good for the state of indiana." darla eslinger served as an e- m-a director for parke county.. both of them serving to keep our community safe. the sheriff's department hopes people learn from this tragic incident. "be with your families during the holidays. not in a hospital or in a jail suffering from the consequences. like i said ive seen too many families broken apart by things like this." the parke county sheriff's office says the eslingers will be deeply missed. we have not been told of any funeral arrangements at this time.. news 10 will of course keep a close eye on any developments in this investigation.. the holiday weekend is here!!!!