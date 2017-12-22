Speech to Text for Santa Claus is coming to town!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"the jolly man".."good 'ole santa claus"! and "if" you've been to honey creek mall.. you know firsthand.. the line to see him.. we'll, it's a long one! boys and girls want to tell him direct.. what they're dreaming of finding under the tree "christmas morning"! chief photojournalis t "mike latta".. got permission from santa to get close to him.. so we could hear some of the wants and wishes! take a look! ////// nat/// ho ho ho well the main thing i should tell you is if i were you i would invest in apple , three and four uyear olds arte wanting i phones, i pads and i pods. nat/// i want a santa suit and an elf suit, oh...you're trying to take over my job? the hatchables are a big ticket item. nat/// okay isu basketball game that would be great okay. nat/// a drum set? okay! nat/// a barbie dream house. they talk a mean game until they get about right there and that's when it all changes. nat/// give me five? okay...elbow? laughter ... nat//// crying nat/// you can sit here.... look, do you want to sit here. noooo..... i tell you the thik that has helped with them being good is the elf on the shelf, it makes the kids stop and think about being good, nat/// laughter lookie here...yeah hi. nat/// what's your favorite cookie? round cookie....but their all round...oh...you caught me. i have asked a lot of children what do you want santa to bring you for chirstmas and they say we want world peace, children are asking for world peace. why can't adults see that. but that is what santa has wanted for a long long time is world peace. nat/// santa laughing yeah that's why santa does this job, becauise of the big smile and the bright eyes. nat/// nye santa... merry christmas, thank you so much....see ya santa....bye bye, be good now guys. best job in the world. ///////// now.. it's "not" too late to se "santa claus"! in fact.. he's "at honey creek mall" tonight until "9"- o'clock. and "tomorrow".. he will be available for a visit starting at "10"-in the morning until "9" p-m. and then on sunday.. "christmas eve".. he will be at the mall from noon until "6". /////// "news 10 first at 5" will be right back! "a parke