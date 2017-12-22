Speech to Text for News 10 Mid-Day Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

temperatures will begin dropping through the day so highs will be in the lower 50's but that will happen early. expect temperatures to drop to the lower 40's by the afternoon. tonight colder more winter- like air will move in and with it a chance of rain and snow mix. the possibility for rain and snow mix will continue through the morning tomorrow and skies will clear through the afternoon. highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30's and temperatures will stay in the upper 30's several days this week. the next couple of days are first part of the day but don't get used to it. temperatures will begin dropping through the day so highs will be in the lower 50's but that will happen early. expect temperatures to drop to the lower 40's by the afternoon. tonight colder more winter- like air will move in and with it a chance of rain and snow mix. the possibility for rain and snow mix will continue through the morning tomorrow and skies will clear through the afternoon. highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30's and temperatures will stay in the upper 30's several days this week. the next couple of days are expected to be "intense first part of the day but don't get used to it. temperatures will begin dropping through the day so highs will be in the lower 50's but that will happen early. expect temperatures to drop to the lower 40's by the afternoon. tonight colder more winter- like air will move in and with it a chance of rain and snow mix. the possibility for rain and snow mix will continue through the morning tomorrow and skies will clear through the afternoon. highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30's and temperatures will stay in the upper 30's several days this week. the next couple of days are expected to be "intense