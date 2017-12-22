Speech to Text for Former Parke County Sheriff and his wife killed in accident

including "a former sheriff." we have new details this midday-- it happened last night on "u-s highway-41" -- "two"-miles south of rockvile. the victims have been identified as 74-year-old "michael eslinger" and his wife 73-year-old "darla eslinger". both are from rockville, indiana. "michael eslinger" is the "former sheriff of parke county". police say-- a truck collided with their s-u-v. that s-u-v was driven by a 17- year-old girl. she was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. authorities say "the truck" was driven by 41-year-old "bryan robertson" of rockville. emergency crews took him and his passenger -- to a hospital in indianapolis. they're in "serious condition. robertson is facing charges of "operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death" -- and "operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury". as we mentioned, just a moment ago -- "two people" died in that crash. we have "a photo of them" -- to share with you. this is "michael eslinger" and his wife "darla eslinger". the couple was married for "55"-years!! "mr. eslinger" was the "former parke county sheriff". he was elected to "four-terms" -- serving a total of "16- years as sheriff". he was also "an indiana state trooper" before that. eslinger also served "as the executive director" -- "of the indiana sheriff's association". tonight on news 10 -- we'll have "community reaction" about "the imprint" "this man left on people" and "what he meant to the community".