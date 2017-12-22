Speech to Text for Sycamore women drop 5th straight

hoping santa can bring a win over butler.. sycamores moving it around.. they get it to wendi bibbins in the paint for the knock-down jumper.. she had 8 points, 9 rebounds.. but was in foul trouble quite a bit.. so indiana state goes outside.. tierra webb from the wing.. she hits the three.. isu hanging around.. down 5 in 4th quarter.. ashli o'neal off the inbounds pass .. she hit a couple of threes down the stretch.. but indiana state couldn't get close enough.. the bulldogs hold on to win 60-51.. the sycamores drop their 5th- straight ahead of conference play.. o'neal says the holiday break comes at the right time. we're all mentally tired from being close but not close enough in these games. so i think it will be good to take a break, a basketball break. just not focus on basketball as much, but still focus on it a little bit. and then come back ready for conference.