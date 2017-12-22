Speech to Text for North girls fall to CN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

floor today against columbus north.. closing seconds of the first quarter.. aundrea kearschner driving.. layup no good.. but the rebound falls right to her.. and she converts before the buzzer.. patriots down six at the break.. 2nd quarter.. check out this move by shaelynn bell.. she goes underneath and finishes with a great reverse.. but columbus north's annie anderson puts up 16 points as the bulldogs beat the patriots 48-35. the indiana state football program has put a lot of