wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

North girls fall to CN

Bulldogs win 48-35.

Posted: Thu Dec 21 20:48:20 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 20:48:20 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for North girls fall to CN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

floor today against columbus north.. closing seconds of the first quarter.. aundrea kearschner driving.. layup no good.. but the rebound falls right to her.. and she converts before the buzzer.. patriots down six at the break.. 2nd quarter.. check out this move by shaelynn bell.. she goes underneath and finishes with a great reverse.. but columbus north's annie anderson puts up 16 points as the bulldogs beat the patriots 48-35. the indiana state football program has put a lot of

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It