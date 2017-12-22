wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Danville routs South Vermillion

Warriors roll 78-27.

Posted: Thu Dec 21 20:47:28 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 20:47:28 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

1st quarter.. mason wiltermood in the corner.. he drives around and floats into the middle of the lane .. cats are on the board.. but this shows what kind of night it was for south vee.. danville's connor jones takes the shot from half court.. and what do you know.. danville rolls past south vermillion .. 78-27.. wildcats face robinson in the opening round of the classic. the terre haute notrh girls out on

