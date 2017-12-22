wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

North boys drop home game to Plainfield

Quakers win 62-55.

Posted: Thu Dec 21 20:46:13 PST 2017
Updated: Thu Dec 21 20:46:14 PST 2017
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for North boys drop home game to Plainfield

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

home game in before the classic.. patriots against plainfield.. 3rd quarter was the jovan morris show .. he drives the lane there and floats it on in.. then.. patriots on the offensive glass .. and morris cuts in again for the floater .. he really got his team going in the quarter.. later.. morris this time pulls up for the long two and it goes.. the patriots though come up short.. plainfield wins 62-55 .. north back in action at the classic with a big game against sullivan. another team in the first financial field.. south vermillion

