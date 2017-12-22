Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman continues streak with Wabash win

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

didn't win a game in november.. but when they turned the page on the calendar.. the engineers left all that behind.. rose now puts a three- game winning streak on the line.. engineers hosting wabash.. home team down four at the half.. but here comes rose-hulman .. eli combs baseline reverse and the fighting engineers are out in front.. then.. michael lake finds ryuji aoki waiting in the wings.. and he knocks down the triple.. rose up 8 now .. later.. craig mcgee for the engineers on the catch and shoot from downtown.. mcgee leads the way with 23 points as the fighting engineers win number four in a row.. rose-hulman defeats wabash 76-65. [500]purdue vs tenn state-vo 16th ranked purdue back at it tonight.. boilers hosting tennessee