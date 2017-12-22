Speech to Text for Knox County Library grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the knox county public library. it also serves as cynthia fredericks office. "we were hired last august fifth 2016." her job is to help digitally archive the library's vast collection. they hope to continue their work with the help of a new grant from the state historical society . "we hope to complete fifteen hundred documents and we're going to complete the territorial records from 1806 to 1816." "they were only able to digitize a small portion of their archives but with this new grant they will be able to do more." this grant is for 34-thousand dollars... but there's still one small issue. the library has to contribute just over 5-thousand dollars to use the grant. last time they received this grant they had some help from the county. "we raised seventy five hundred last time for the fifty thousand grant. that was our required match and the knox county council generously gave us that matching amount." the library hasn't made any plans yet to raise that money. but frederick hopes the community will pitch in to help keep history alive. "it just gives you an inside into the past, inside your past history. this is a very historical area. i mean people should take interest in what's here." a local history that you could someday see by a click of a button. in terre haute, garrett brown news 10. the library has until december 20-18 to pay the