Speech to Text for Winter Solstice Celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

providence at st mary of the woods held a celebration this evening. their theme for the event was "hope." they talked about keeping hope alive through practice -- like prayer and praise. the sisters gather at the start of each season. they say we "each" play a role in the hope and care of the world. however the universe brought us together.. the universe has been working for 13 billion dollars to get anyone of us here.. there's a reason for us to be here. each one of us can step up more to hope.. and to be the hope in the world, by how we behave ourselves.. by how we act toward one another. the sisters say one way you can be hopeful is by helping others. [b7]indot grant-otsl vo a grant is